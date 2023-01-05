The HD Group, based in Doncaster, has acquired a 10,000-pallet facility in Cheshire which will support the company’s growth strategy by bringing warehouse operations in house and enabling a full end to end supply chain solution.

This acquisition has already helped the HD Group secure a fulfilment contract for a leading global confectionary retailer.

“The acquisition has allowed us to develop the fulfilment side of the business and to secure this facility and this contract is extremely pleasing,” said Kerry Dusi, CEO, The HD Group.

The HD Group warehouse

“As the business continues to grow, we are seizing opportunities and employing new colleagues to deliver services required by our customers.”

The facility also benefits from state-of-the-art security and has provided employment for four people from the local community.

The HD Group will store, pick, pack, despatch and deliver orders from the Cheshire base to facilitate its customer’s business operations across the UK, Europe and Middle East.

The HD Group is the preferred partner to many businesses due to its driven leadership team and experienced staff who develop solutions in direct response to customer requirements.

