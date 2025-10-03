From Hull to Hilarity: Yorkshire Comedy Festival Stars entertain Hull Trains customers

Hull Trains customers heading to London King’s Cross enjoyed a special surprise as a group of comedians joined the service for a one-off performance, serving up a selection of jokes.

The popular open access operator partnered with the renowned Hull Comedy Festival, whose team arranged for comedians Hannah Margaret, Jed Salisbury, Will Burns and Gary Jennison to entertain customers.

The audience enjoyed the high-speed interactive experience, choosing their entertainment from a “Comedy Crew Menu” that featured options like quick-fire one-liners, game show fun, comedy chats, and even some impressions. There were also surprise readings from passengers’ favourite books, creating a journey filled with laughter and unexpected moments.

This special event was organised to celebrate the upcoming Hull Comedy Festival,

Customers enjoying the comedy they were served up onboard their journey to London King’s Cross

which returns for its nineteenth year this November. More than 7,500 people are expected to visit the festival this year at iconic venues including Hull Truck Theatre, Hull Minster and The Edge Hub. The festival promises to showcase the very best local talent alongside touring acts, TV stars, family-friendly shows, and award-winning performers from across the UK.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re very proud to champion arts and culture in the communities that we’re a part of. Our award-winning partnership with Hull Comedy Festival is one that we treasure and the team are always highly-engaged to bring some extra smiles to our customers onboard our services as well as giving a platform to new and emerging talent.

“Our dedicated onboard team brighten up journeys every day, but this idea certainly surprised everyone onboard. The feedback from our customers was fantastic and a sign that the Hull Comedy Festival is going to be bigger and better than ever this year!”

Gary Jennison, Creative Director of Hull Comedy festival, added: “Bringing comedy to life on a Hull Trains service was an absolute joy. This was a unique way to showcase the region’s incredible comedy talent while giving customers a journey they’ll never forget.

Comedians Hannah Margaret, Jed Salisbury, Will Burns and Gary Jennison entertained customers onboard

“The team at Hull Trains have always been a real support for us and I’d like to thank them for once again backing our festival this year. What a perfect way this was to kick things off for 2025!”

The partnership between Hull Trains and Hull Comedy Festival has picked up a number of awards over the past year, including recognition at the well-respected Corporate Engagement Awards and Corporate Communications Awards.

To find out more about Hull Comedy Festival, visit here