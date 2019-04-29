Free start-up business school comes to Doncaster

A pop-up business school which has helped launch hundreds of start-ups is coming to Doncaster.

Organised by the council’s Business Doncaster team, aspiring entrepreneurs can attend a free start-up business course run by expert advisors from the Pop-Up Business School.

The must attend event takes place at Doncaster Wool Market from June 3 to 14.

Founded in 2012, the school has helped launch more than 1,500 businesses in communities across the UK.

The 10-day course is open to anyone who wants to start their own business and make a living doing something they love! It could be in anything from catering, photography, craft, entertainment, art, financial and other services, coaching or anything you have a passion for.

You don’t need a business plan or a loan to get started as fun and passion are at the core of everything the Pop-Up school teach.

Workshops are packed with unique content such as starting a business with no money, making a great website for free, sales and marketing, finding customers, managing your social media and understanding legal challenges.

Cllr Bill Mordue, Cabinet Member for Business, Skills and Economic Development, said: “Our Business Doncaster team has brought the Pop-Up Business School to Doncaster to help local people realise their dreams of starting their own business. The free course will give people the confidence, practical knowledge and tools to turn their passion into a business. We’re excited to see the ideas people come up with, and watch them grow and succeed in the future.”

Recent statistics show 30% of the people that attend start their business during or before the end of the course.

Attendees range from people who don’t know where to start to people who have already had a go at setting up a business and need some practical support.

To sign up visit Business Doncaster’s website: wearedoncaster.co.uk/events/pop-up-business-school/