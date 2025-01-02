Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson dropped into the popular Crown Hotel in Bawtry to see the new year in.

Louis was spotted in the city centre by revellers over Christmas and finished off 2024 with a visit to the former 18th century coaching inn.

A spokeman at the Crown said: “It’s always good to see Louis at the Crown when he’s home.

“He’s a lovely guy and always welcome at the Crown to see Jimmy and the Crown team.”