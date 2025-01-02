Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson saw in the New Year at popular Doncaster hotel
Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson dropped into the popular Crown Hotel in Bawtry to see the new year in.
Louis was spotted in the city centre by revellers over Christmas and finished off 2024 with a visit to the former 18th century coaching inn.
A spokeman at the Crown said: “It’s always good to see Louis at the Crown when he’s home.
“He’s a lovely guy and always welcome at the Crown to see Jimmy and the Crown team.”
