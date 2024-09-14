Former Edlington convenience store to be converted into three retail units

By Shannon Mower
Published 14th Sep 2024, 13:57 BST

Plans to convert a vacant village convenience store in Doncaster into several retail units have been approved.

On Tuesday (10 September), Doncaster Council approved an application to convert a former convenience store in Edlington into three individual retail units.

The site at 35 Violet Avenue was formerly a Nisa Local store until its closure in March this year.

Internal and external alterations will take place to split the building into three units with new shop fronts and signage.

The former Nisa Local on Violet Avenue will be converted into three retail units. Credit: Google Imagesplaceholder image
The former Nisa Local on Violet Avenue will be converted into three retail units. Credit: Google Images

While the exact occupiers of the units have not been specified, each will be open for retail or commercial purposes.

As the units will be intended to serve local need, no parking spaces will be created.

No objections to the plans were submitted by neighbouring residents during the public consultation period.

Planning officers stated that the proposal complies with all the relevant policies, adding that the units will serve the whole community.

