Former Edlington convenience store to be converted into three retail units
On Tuesday (10 September), Doncaster Council approved an application to convert a former convenience store in Edlington into three individual retail units.
The site at 35 Violet Avenue was formerly a Nisa Local store until its closure in March this year.
Internal and external alterations will take place to split the building into three units with new shop fronts and signage.
While the exact occupiers of the units have not been specified, each will be open for retail or commercial purposes.
As the units will be intended to serve local need, no parking spaces will be created.
No objections to the plans were submitted by neighbouring residents during the public consultation period.
Planning officers stated that the proposal complies with all the relevant policies, adding that the units will serve the whole community.
