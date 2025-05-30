Food hygiene ratings of threes and fours handed to six Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th May 2025, 12:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: A18 Pit Stop Cafe at Unit 1, High Levels Bank, Thorne; rated on April 24

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Food hygiene ratings of threes and fours handed to six Doncaster establishments.Food hygiene ratings of threes and fours handed to six Doncaster establishments.
Food hygiene ratings of threes and fours handed to six Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 4: Intake Social Club at Craithie Road, Town Fields, Doncaster; rated on April 24

• Rated 3: Beverley Inn at 117 Thorne Road, Edenthorpe; rated on April 24

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Greek God's Cuisine at Unit C2, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on April 24

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Meaty Patty Ltd at 12 Finkle Street, Thorne,; rated on April 24

• Rated 4: Nero Pizza at Unit C6, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on April 24.

Ratings of three and four mean hygiene standards are generally satisfactory and hygiene standards are good respectively.

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyThorne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice