Food hygiene ratings of threes and fours handed to six Doncaster establishments
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: A18 Pit Stop Cafe at Unit 1, High Levels Bank, Thorne; rated on April 24
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Intake Social Club at Craithie Road, Town Fields, Doncaster; rated on April 24
• Rated 3: Beverley Inn at 117 Thorne Road, Edenthorpe; rated on April 24
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Greek God's Cuisine at Unit C2, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on April 24
• Rated 4: Meaty Patty Ltd at 12 Finkle Street, Thorne,; rated on April 24
• Rated 4: Nero Pizza at Unit C6, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on April 24.
Ratings of three and four mean hygiene standards are generally satisfactory and hygiene standards are good respectively.
