Food hygiene ratings of threes and fours handed to six Doncaster establishments.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: A18 Pit Stop Cafe at Unit 1, High Levels Bank, Thorne; rated on April 24

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Intake Social Club at Craithie Road, Town Fields, Doncaster; rated on April 24

• Rated 3: Beverley Inn at 117 Thorne Road, Edenthorpe; rated on April 24

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Greek God's Cuisine at Unit C2, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on April 24

• Rated 4: Meaty Patty Ltd at 12 Finkle Street, Thorne,; rated on April 24

• Rated 4: Nero Pizza at Unit C6, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on April 24.

Ratings of three and four mean hygiene standards are generally satisfactory and hygiene standards are good respectively.