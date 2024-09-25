Food hygiene ratings of three handed to Doncaster establishments meaning standards are generally satisfactory
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant/cafe/canteen:
• Rated 3: The Cafe Boss at 1 Cherry Lane; rated on August 20
And one rating handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Ingram Arms at High Street, Hatfield; rated on August 20
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Armthorpe Grill at 3 Croft Court, Church Street, Armthorpe; rated on August 20
