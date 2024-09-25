Food hygiene ratings of three handed to Doncaster establishments meaning standards are generally satisfactory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant/cafe/canteen:

• Rated 3: The Cafe Boss at 1 Cherry Lane; rated on August 20

And one rating handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Rated 3: Ingram Arms at High Street, Hatfield; rated on August 20

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 3: Armthorpe Grill at 3 Croft Court, Church Street, Armthorpe; rated on August 20