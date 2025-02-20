Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to three Doncaster establishments including a popular chicken shop

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 16:26 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: Hamrons at 14 York Square, High Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on January 15

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to three Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 3: Edlington Grill at 1 Oakland Terrace, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on January 15

• Rated 2: SFC at 13 Scot Lane, Doncaster; rated on January 15

What are the food hygiene ratings?

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is necessary.

