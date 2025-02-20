Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to three Doncaster establishments including a popular chicken shop
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Hamrons at 14 York Square, High Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on January 15
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: Edlington Grill at 1 Oakland Terrace, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on January 15
• Rated 2: SFC at 13 Scot Lane, Doncaster; rated on January 15
