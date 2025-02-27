Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Feb 2025, 13:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: Reeds Restaurant at Pastures Hotel, Pastures Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on January 22

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to Doncaster establishments.Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to Doncaster establishments.
Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 4: The Royal Oak at Northgate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on February 18

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Asia Wok at 71 Princess Avenue, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on January 22

A food hygiene rating of 4 means hygiene standards are good, a 3 means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyMexboroughTickhill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice