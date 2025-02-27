Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to Doncaster establishments.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: Reeds Restaurant at Pastures Hotel, Pastures Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on January 22

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Royal Oak at Northgate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on February 18

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Asia Wok at 71 Princess Avenue, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on January 22

A food hygiene rating of 4 means hygiene standards are good, a 3 means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.