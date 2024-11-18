Food hygiene ratings of three and four given to three Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:08 GMT
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: Freddys at 13-15 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on October 11

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: New Efes at Ground Floor, 57 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 11

• Rated 4: Subway at 17 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated October 11

