Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norton Lounge, at The School Boy, High Street, Norton, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 25.

And Sandall Park Cafe, at Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster was given a score of one on February 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of Doncaster's 512 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 384 (75 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Food hygiene ratings of one and three handed to two Doncaster restaurants - a one means major improvement is necessary.

The Rating Scale:

5: Hygiene standards are very good.

4: Hygiene standards are good.

3: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2: Some improvement is necessary.

1: Major improvement is necessary.

0: Urgent improvement is required.