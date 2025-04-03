Food hygiene ratings of one and three handed to two Doncaster restaurants - a one means major improvement is necessary

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Norton Lounge, at The School Boy, High Street, Norton, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 25.

And Sandall Park Cafe, at Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster was given a score of one on February 25.

Of Doncaster's 512 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 384 (75 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Rating Scale:

5: Hygiene standards are very good.

4: Hygiene standards are good.

3: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2: Some improvement is necessary.

1: Major improvement is necessary.

0: Urgent improvement is required.

