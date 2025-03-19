Food hygiene ratings of one and four given to two Doncaster establishments - a one means major improvement is required

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Doncaster Contract Bridge, a pub, bar or nightclub at 35 Bennetthorpe, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 11.

And Doncaster Skate Cooperative, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Marshgate, Doncaster was given a score of one on February 11.

The food hygiene ratings are:

Food hygiene ratings of one and four given to two Doncaster establishments - a one means major improvement is required.placeholder image
Food hygiene ratings of one and four given to two Doncaster establishments - a one means major improvement is required.

5: Hygiene standards are very good

4: Hygiene standards are good

3: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2: Some improvement is necessary

1: Major improvement is necessary

0: Urgent improvement is required

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice