Food hygiene ratings of one and four given to two Doncaster establishments - a one means major improvement is required
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Doncaster Contract Bridge, a pub, bar or nightclub at 35 Bennetthorpe, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 11.
And Doncaster Skate Cooperative, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Marshgate, Doncaster was given a score of one on February 11.
The food hygiene ratings are:
5: Hygiene standards are very good
4: Hygiene standards are good
3: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2: Some improvement is necessary
1: Major improvement is necessary
0: Urgent improvement is required
