Food hygiene ratings of fours and fives given to 15 Doncaster establishments.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: La Boca Restaurant at 1 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Doncaster Indoor Bowling Club at Urban Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster; rated on July 9

• Rated 5: Mellors Catering Services at Dunsville Primary School, Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on July 9

• Rated 4: Alishan Restaurant, 62b Main Street, Mexborough; rated on June 16.

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: BHIVE at 88-90 Bank Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Borders at 88a, Britannic Buildings, Bank Street, Mexborough; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Miller & Carter Bessacarr at Miller & Carter Steakhouse, Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: Yorkshire Main Sports & Social Club at Yorkshire Main Miners Welfare Club, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on July 10

• Rated 4: Victoria Snooker Members Club 2 at Unit 3 Fraser House, 18 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on June 6

• Rated 4: The New Inn, South Bank, Fleet Lane, Stainforth; rated on June 16.

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Queens House at 22 Cooke Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on July 16

• Rated 5: Chips Stop at 54 Miller Lane, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on July 15

• Rated 5: Donnie Road Fish Bar at 88 Doncaster Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Amelio's at 42 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on July 8

• Rated 5: BBQ House Kitchen at 85 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on June 24.

Here's a breakdown of the ratings:

5 - Very Good: Indicates that hygiene standards are very good.

4 - Good: Indicates that hygiene standards are good.

3 - Generally Satisfactory: Indicates that hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 - Some Improvement Necessary: Indicates that some improvement is necessary.

1 - Major Improvement Necessary: Indicates that major improvement is necessary.

0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary: Indicates that urgent improvement is required.