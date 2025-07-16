Food hygiene ratings of four out of five handed to three Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Jul 2025, 09:15 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: PM Catering Ltd at Wheatley Golf Club, Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on June 10

• Rated 4: Tea Wi Two at Cafe Rear Of School, Alexandra Road, Bentley; rated on June 10

Food hygiene ratings of four out of five handed to three Doncaster establishments.

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Em's Takeaway at 79 Abbey Road, Dunscroft; rated on June 10.

A rating of four means hygiene standards are good.

