Food hygiene ratings of four out of five given to two Doncaster takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Mirchi, at 92 Marshland Road, Moorends, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 23.

And Ni Hao, at Unit 3, 71 Sandringham Road, Intake, was also given a score of four on June 23.

A rating of four means a business's hygiene standards are good.

\of Doncaster's 318 takeaways with ratings, 187 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.