Food hygiene ratings of four out of five given to two Doncaster takeaways

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Jul 2025, 09:30 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Mirchi, at 92 Marshland Road, Moorends, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 23.

And Ni Hao, at Unit 3, 71 Sandringham Road, Intake, was also given a score of four on June 23.

A rating of four means a business's hygiene standards are good.

\of Doncaster's 318 takeaways with ratings, 187 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

