Food hygiene ratings of fives and a four handed to 11 Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Banco Cafe at 15 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Nicola's Kitchen at Charles Court, Charles Crescent, Armthorpe; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Ruby's at Unit 4, Excelsior Court, Church Street, Conisbrough; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Cafe Express at 32-34 Station Road, Carcroft; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: HMP Doncaster - Serco at Marshgate, Doncaster; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: Casson Court Cafe at Casson Court, Church Street, Thorne; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: Bella Hog Ltd at Unit B2 Armthorpe Enterprise Centre, Rands Lane, Armthorpe; rated on May 15
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Panda Garden at 264 Great North Road, Woodlands; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Claires Kitchen at Shaw Lane Industrial Estate, Ogden Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on May 14
• Rated 5: Shakes and Cakes at 72 King Street, Thorne; rated on May 14
• Rated 4: Kezzy Burger at 7 York Buildings, Edlington Lane, Edlington; rated on April 25
The rating scale is:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is necessary
