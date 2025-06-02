Food hygiene ratings of fives and a four handed to 11 Doncaster establishments.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Banco Cafe at 15 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Nicola's Kitchen at Charles Court, Charles Crescent, Armthorpe; rated on May 22

• Rated 5: Ruby's at Unit 4, Excelsior Court, Church Street, Conisbrough; rated on May 22

• Rated 5: Cafe Express at 32-34 Station Road, Carcroft; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: HMP Doncaster - Serco at Marshgate, Doncaster; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: Casson Court Cafe at Casson Court, Church Street, Thorne; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Bella Hog Ltd at Unit B2 Armthorpe Enterprise Centre, Rands Lane, Armthorpe; rated on May 15

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Panda Garden at 264 Great North Road, Woodlands; rated on May 22

• Rated 5: Claires Kitchen at Shaw Lane Industrial Estate, Ogden Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on May 14

• Rated 5: Shakes and Cakes at 72 King Street, Thorne; rated on May 14

• Rated 4: Kezzy Burger at 7 York Buildings, Edlington Lane, Edlington; rated on April 25

The rating scale is:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is necessary