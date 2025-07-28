Food hygiene ratings of between three and five handed to seven Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Gourmet Kitchen at DN1; rated July 17
• Rated 5: Puffs & Pops at 4 Finkle Court, Thorne; rated June 30
• Rated 4: Hatfield Town Cricket Club at Carr Side Lane, Hatfield; rated June 20
• Rated 4: Lost Angeles Coffee Shop at 2a Ardeen Road, Intake; rated June 20
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Sportsman at Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills; rated July 18
• Rated 4: Coach & Horses, Barnburgh; rated June 19
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Grillporium at 233 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated July 14
The five food hygiene ratings are: 5 (Very Good), 4 (Good), 3 (Generally Satisfactory), 2 (Improvement Necessary), 1 (Major Improvement Necessary), and 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.