Food hygiene ratings of between three and five handed to seven Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Jul 2025, 08:45 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Gourmet Kitchen at DN1; rated July 17

• Rated 5: Puffs & Pops at 4 Finkle Court, Thorne; rated June 30

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Food hygiene ratings of between three and five handed to seven Doncaster establishments.placeholder image
Food hygiene ratings of between three and five handed to seven Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 4: Hatfield Town Cricket Club at Carr Side Lane, Hatfield; rated June 20

• Rated 4: Lost Angeles Coffee Shop at 2a Ardeen Road, Intake; rated June 20

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Sportsman at Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills; rated July 18

• Rated 4: Coach & Horses, Barnburgh; rated June 19

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Grillporium at 233 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated July 14

The five food hygiene ratings are: 5 (Very Good), 4 (Good), 3 (Generally Satisfactory), 2 (Improvement Necessary), 1 (Major Improvement Necessary), and 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary).

Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsDoncasterFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice