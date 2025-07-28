New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Gourmet Kitchen at DN1; rated July 17

• Rated 5: Puffs & Pops at 4 Finkle Court, Thorne; rated June 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food hygiene ratings of between three and five handed to seven Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 4: Hatfield Town Cricket Club at Carr Side Lane, Hatfield; rated June 20

• Rated 4: Lost Angeles Coffee Shop at 2a Ardeen Road, Intake; rated June 20

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Sportsman at Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills; rated July 18

• Rated 4: Coach & Horses, Barnburgh; rated June 19

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Grillporium at 233 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated July 14

The five food hygiene ratings are: 5 (Very Good), 4 (Good), 3 (Generally Satisfactory), 2 (Improvement Necessary), 1 (Major Improvement Necessary), and 0 (Urgent Improvement Necessary).