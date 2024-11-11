Food hygiene ratings of between three and five handed to Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Church Hall at Church Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on November 6

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mr Fish at 4 Newton Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on November 7

• Rated 3: Tortilla Hut at 19-21 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 4

