New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mellors Catering Services at Hungerhill Lane, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on February 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Wafflebox at 63 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 7

Food hygiene ratings of between three and five handed to 10 Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: KFC at 15 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 30

• Rated 4: Flip Out Doncaster at 7-11 North Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 8

• Rated 4: Poppadoms and Cream at 32 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Georgios Vivo Ltd at 11-13 Bennetthorpe, Doncaster; rated on January 8

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: White Hart at Main Street, Wadworth, Doncaster; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: The Lofthouse at 6 Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on February 6

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Amraj at 123 Hayfield Lane, Auckley, Doncaster; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: Bombay Nights at 211 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on January 30