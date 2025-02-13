Food hygiene ratings of between three and five handed to 10 Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 13th Feb 2025, 13:04 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mellors Catering Services at Hungerhill Lane, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Wafflebox at 63 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 7

Food hygiene ratings of between three and five handed to 10 Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: KFC at 15 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 30

• Rated 4: Flip Out Doncaster at 7-11 North Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 8

• Rated 4: Poppadoms and Cream at 32 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 8

• Rated 3: Georgios Vivo Ltd at 11-13 Bennetthorpe, Doncaster; rated on January 8

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: White Hart at Main Street, Wadworth, Doncaster; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: The Lofthouse at 6 Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on February 6

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Amraj at 123 Hayfield Lane, Auckley, Doncaster; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: Bombay Nights at 211 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on January 30

