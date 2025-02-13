Food hygiene ratings of between three and five handed to 10 Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Mellors Catering Services at Hungerhill Lane, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Wafflebox at 63 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: KFC at 15 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 30
• Rated 4: Flip Out Doncaster at 7-11 North Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 8
• Rated 4: Poppadoms and Cream at 32 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 8
• Rated 3: Georgios Vivo Ltd at 11-13 Bennetthorpe, Doncaster; rated on January 8
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: White Hart at Main Street, Wadworth, Doncaster; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: The Lofthouse at 6 Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on February 6
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Amraj at 123 Hayfield Lane, Auckley, Doncaster; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: Bombay Nights at 211 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on January 30