Food hygiene ratings of between 2 and 4 handed to four Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 12th Mar 2025, 10:23 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: The Classic and Contemporary Cake Company Coffee Shop Limite at Yorkshire Caravans Of Bawtry Limited, Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on February 7

• Rated 2: Carols Cafe at The Corn Exchange, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on February 4

Food hygiene ratings of between 2 and 4 handed to four Doncaster establishments.placeholder image
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 3: Efes 2 at 199 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on February 4

• Rated 3: Fresh at 16 King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster; was rated on February 4

The five food hygiene ratings are:

5: Hygiene standards are very good

4: Hygiene standards are good

3: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2: Some improvement is necessary

1: Major improvement is necessary

0: Urgent improvement is required

