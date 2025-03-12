New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: The Classic and Contemporary Cake Company Coffee Shop Limite at Yorkshire Caravans Of Bawtry Limited, Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on February 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 2: Carols Cafe at The Corn Exchange, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on February 4

Food hygiene ratings of between 2 and 4 handed to four Doncaster establishments.

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 3: Efes 2 at 199 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on February 4

• Rated 3: Fresh at 16 King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster; was rated on February 4

The five food hygiene ratings are:

5: Hygiene standards are very good

4: Hygiene standards are good

3: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2: Some improvement is necessary

1: Major improvement is necessary

0: Urgent improvement is required