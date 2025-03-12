Food hygiene ratings of between 2 and 4 handed to four Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Classic and Contemporary Cake Company Coffee Shop Limite at Yorkshire Caravans Of Bawtry Limited, Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on February 7
• Rated 2: Carols Cafe at The Corn Exchange, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on February 4
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: Efes 2 at 199 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on February 4
• Rated 3: Fresh at 16 King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster; was rated on February 4
The five food hygiene ratings are:
5: Hygiene standards are very good
4: Hygiene standards are good
3: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2: Some improvement is necessary
1: Major improvement is necessary
0: Urgent improvement is required