Food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster restaurants - one requires major improvement
Hatfields, at Ash Hill Road, Hatfield, Doncaster was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 18.
And Clam and Cork Ltd, at Stalls 3 To 6, Fish Market, Market Place, Doncaster was given a score of one on September 5.
Of Doncaster's 511 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 373 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
The food hygiene ratings are as follows:
5: Hygiene standards are very good
4: Hygiene standards are good
3: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2: Some improvement is necessary
1: Major improvement is necessary
0: Urgent improvement is required
