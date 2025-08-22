Food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments - one needs major improvements

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 12:46 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Relish Catering, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Carcroft Primary School, Owston Road, Carcroft, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 17.

And La 2 Cocosi, a takeaway at 5 Rex Corner, Broxholme Lane, Wheatley, was given a score of one on July 17.

The list of ratings are:

5: Very Good

4: Good

3: Generally Satisfactory

2: Improvement necessary

1: Major improvement necessary

0: Urgent improvement necessary

