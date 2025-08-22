Food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments - one needs major improvements
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Relish Catering, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Carcroft Primary School, Owston Road, Carcroft, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 17.
And La 2 Cocosi, a takeaway at 5 Rex Corner, Broxholme Lane, Wheatley, was given a score of one on July 17.
The list of ratings are:
5: Very Good
4: Good
3: Generally Satisfactory
2: Improvement necessary
1: Major improvement necessary
0: Urgent improvement necessary