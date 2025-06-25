Food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Jun 2025, 09:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Meet and Eat, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 56 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 20. A four indicates that a business has good hygiene standards.

And Khan's Balti House, a takeaway at 1 Hunt Lane, Bentley, Doncaster was given a score of three on May 20 indicating the hygiene standards in a food business are generally satisfactory.

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyConisbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice