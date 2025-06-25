Food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Meet and Eat, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 56 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 20. A four indicates that a business has good hygiene standards.

And Khan's Balti House, a takeaway at 1 Hunt Lane, Bentley, Doncaster was given a score of three on May 20 indicating the hygiene standards in a food business are generally satisfactory.