Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster takeaways - two received ones meaning major improvement is necessary

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 4: Lucky Seven at 2 Newton Lane, Sprotbrough; rated on March 4

• Rated 1: Massimo Mexborough at 10 Main Street, Mexborough; rated on March 4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster takeaways - two received ones meaning major improvement is necessary.Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster takeaways - two received ones meaning major improvement is necessary.
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster takeaways - two received ones meaning major improvement is necessary.

• Rated 1: Nostell Plaice at 28 Nostell Place, Bessacarr; rated on March 4

Of Doncaster's 309 similar establishments with ratings, 184 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

The food hygiene ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is necessary.

Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsDoncasterFood Standards AgencyMexboroughSprotbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice