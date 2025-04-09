Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster takeaways - two received ones meaning major improvement is necessary.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 4: Lucky Seven at 2 Newton Lane, Sprotbrough; rated on March 4

• Rated 1: Massimo Mexborough at 10 Main Street, Mexborough; rated on March 4

• Rated 1: Nostell Plaice at 28 Nostell Place, Bessacarr; rated on March 4

Of Doncaster's 309 similar establishments with ratings, 184 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

The food hygiene ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is necessary.