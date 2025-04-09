Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster takeaways - two received ones meaning major improvement is necessary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:
• Rated 4: Lucky Seven at 2 Newton Lane, Sprotbrough; rated on March 4
• Rated 1: Massimo Mexborough at 10 Main Street, Mexborough; rated on March 4
• Rated 1: Nostell Plaice at 28 Nostell Place, Bessacarr; rated on March 4
Of Doncaster's 309 similar establishments with ratings, 184 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
The food hygiene ratings are:
5 – hygiene standards are very good.
4 – hygiene standards are good.
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2 – some improvement is necessary.
1 – major improvement is necessary.
0 – urgent improvement is necessary.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.