Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments - one requires major improvement
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Esquires Coffee House at Unit 15 Wheatley Hall Retail Centre, Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on June 4.
One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 1: Bawtry's Bar & Brasserie/Little Bawtry's at Bawtrys, 52 High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on June 4.
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Barnby Dun Fish & Chip Shop at Unit 5, Marlowe Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster; rated on June 4.
Here is a breakdown of what the ratings mean
5 – Very Good: Hygiene standards fully comply with the law and are very good.
4 – Good: Hygiene standards are good and generally comply with the law.
3 – Generally Satisfactory: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory and meet legal requirements.
2 – Some Improvement Necessary: Improvement is needed to comply with food hygiene regulations.
1 – Major Improvement Necessary: Major improvements are required to meet hygiene standards.
0 – Urgent Improvement Necessary: Urgent and major improvements are needed to address serious hygiene issues.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.