Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments - one requires major improvement

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:52 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 15:06 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: Esquires Coffee House at Unit 15 Wheatley Hall Retail Centre, Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on June 4.

One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments.placeholder image
• Rated 1: Bawtry's Bar & Brasserie/Little Bawtry's at Bawtrys, 52 High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on June 4.

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Barnby Dun Fish & Chip Shop at Unit 5, Marlowe Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster; rated on June 4.

Here is a breakdown of what the ratings mean

5 – Very Good: Hygiene standards fully comply with the law and are very good.

4 – Good: Hygiene standards are good and generally comply with the law.

3 – Generally Satisfactory: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory and meet legal requirements.

2 – Some Improvement Necessary: Improvement is needed to comply with food hygiene regulations.

1 – Major Improvement Necessary: Major improvements are required to meet hygiene standards.

0 – Urgent Improvement Necessary: Urgent and major improvements are needed to address serious hygiene issues.

