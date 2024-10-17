Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments - one needs to make major improvements

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Oct 2024, 14:29 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 1: DHL for The Range at Nimbus Park, Mount Pleasant Road, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on September 11

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments - one needs to make major improvements.

• Rated 3: The Punch Bowl Inn at Fieldside, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on September 11

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 3: China Garden at 143 Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on September 11

Food hygiene has five ratings –

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

