Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments - one needs to make major improvements
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: DHL for The Range at Nimbus Park, Mount Pleasant Road, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on September 11
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Punch Bowl Inn at Fieldside, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on September 11
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: China Garden at 143 Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on September 11
Food hygiene has five ratings –
0 – urgent improvement required.
1 – major improvement necessary.
2 – some improvement necessary.
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
4 – hygiene standards are good.
5 – hygiene standards are very good.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.