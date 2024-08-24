Food hygiene ratings handed to six Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 24th Aug 2024, 09:32 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Dixies Cafe at 140 Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on August 19

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Food hygiene ratings handed to six Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: Bone Idle Lounge at 54 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on August 20

• Rated 4: Taste Peru at Unit C11, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on July 18

• Rated 3: Hatfield Main Club at East Lane, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on June 20

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Lucky Star at 191 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on August 20

• Rated 5: Delicious at 57 Arksey Lane, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on August 15

