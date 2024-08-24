Food hygiene ratings handed to six Doncaster establishments
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Dixies Cafe at 140 Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on August 19
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bone Idle Lounge at 54 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on August 20
• Rated 4: Taste Peru at Unit C11, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on July 18
• Rated 3: Hatfield Main Club at East Lane, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on June 20
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Lucky Star at 191 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on August 20
• Rated 5: Delicious at 57 Arksey Lane, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on August 15
