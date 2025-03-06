Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Doncaster establishments and it's four and fives all round
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sensory Haven at 1 Holly Street, Balby Carr; rated on March 5
• Rated 5: Walkers Nurseries at Mosham Road, Blaxton; rated on March 4
• Rated 5: Don Valley Academy at Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: M & S Cafe at 7-9 Baxter Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: Pizza Express at Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on February 26
• Rated 4: Coffee@Harley-Joe's at 296 Balby Road, Balby; rated on January 29
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: China City at 258 Great North Road, Woodlands; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: Palace Tandoori at 79 Carr House Road, Hyde Park; rated February 26
• Rated 4: Super Fryer at 231 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated March 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.