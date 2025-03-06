Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Doncaster establishments and it's four and fives all round

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 6th Mar 2025, 10:49 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sensory Haven at 1 Holly Street, Balby Carr; rated on March 5

• Rated 5: Walkers Nurseries at Mosham Road, Blaxton; rated on March 4

Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Doncaster establishments and it's four and fives all round.
Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Doncaster establishments and it's four and fives all round.

• Rated 5: Don Valley Academy at Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: M & S Cafe at 7-9 Baxter Gate, Doncaster; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: Pizza Express at Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on February 26

• Rated 4: Coffee@Harley-Joe's at 296 Balby Road, Balby; rated on January 29

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: China City at 258 Great North Road, Woodlands; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: Palace Tandoori at 79 Carr House Road, Hyde Park; rated February 26

• Rated 4: Super Fryer at 231 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated March 4

