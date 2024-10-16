Food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster restaurants - one needs to make major improvements

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:55 BST
Food hygiene ratings have been handed to four Doncaster restaurants - one received a one out of five meaning it needs to make major improvements.

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Taste at 36 Kingsgate, Doncaster; rated on September 10

• Rated 4: Tickhill Cricket Club at Alderson Drive, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on September 10

Food hygiene ratings handed to four restaurants - one needs to make major improvements.Food hygiene ratings handed to four restaurants - one needs to make major improvements.
• Rated 3: Paula's Pantry at Within Travel Information Centre, North Mall Gallery Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on September 10

• Rated 1: Bayleaf and Beyond Ltd at 55 Doncaster Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on September 10

Of Doncaster's 502 similar establishments with ratings, 366 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality. The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.

