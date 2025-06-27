Food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments - three need major improvement
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: One of a Kind "Kind Hearted Community". At 37 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on May 22
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Cadeby Pub & Restaurant at Main Street, Cadeby, Doncaster; rated on May 22
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 3: Subway @ Jet Smalley Garages at Selby Road, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on May 22
• Rated 1: Direct Pizza at 252 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on May 22
The food hygiene ratings are:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is necessary
