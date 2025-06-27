Food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments - three need major improvement

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:10 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 1: One of a Kind "Kind Hearted Community". At 37 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on May 22

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

• Rated 4: The Cadeby Pub & Restaurant at Main Street, Cadeby, Doncaster; rated on May 22

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 3: Subway @ Jet Smalley Garages at Selby Road, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on May 22

• Rated 1: Direct Pizza at 252 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on May 22

The food hygiene ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is necessary

