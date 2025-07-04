Food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments - one needs major improvement

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:20 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: The Counting House at 23 Nostell Place, Bessacarr; rated on May 29

• Rated 3: Hamilton's Meals at 2c Newbold Terrace, Cusworth; rated on May 29

Food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments - one needs major improvement.

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Tumbler at 68 Broomhouse Lane, Edlington; rated on May 29

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 1: Tasty Wok at 201 Carr House Road, Belle Vue; rated on May 29

The food hygiene ratings are:

3 - Generally Satisfactory: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 - Some Improvement Necessary: Some improvement is necessary.

1 - Major Improvement Necessary: Major improvement is necessary.

0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary: Urgent improvement is required.

5 - Very Good: Hygiene standards are very good.

4 - Good: Hygiene standards are good.

