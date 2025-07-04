Food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments - one needs major improvement
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Counting House at 23 Nostell Place, Bessacarr; rated on May 29
• Rated 3: Hamilton's Meals at 2c Newbold Terrace, Cusworth; rated on May 29
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Tumbler at 68 Broomhouse Lane, Edlington; rated on May 29
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Tasty Wok at 201 Carr House Road, Belle Vue; rated on May 29
The food hygiene ratings are:
3 - Generally Satisfactory: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2 - Some Improvement Necessary: Some improvement is necessary.
1 - Major Improvement Necessary: Major improvement is necessary.
0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary: Urgent improvement is required.
5 - Very Good: Hygiene standards are very good.
4 - Good: Hygiene standards are good.
