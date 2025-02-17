Food hygiene ratings handed to five Doncaster establishments - one requires major improvement
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Mehana Vitosha at 3 Highfield Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on February 13
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Crown Inn at Doncaster Road, Barnburgh, Doncaster; rated on January 29
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Planet Pizza at 69-75 Main Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: Jade House at 49 Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on January 31
• Rated 1: Fresh Shawarma at 3 Copley Road, Doncaster; rated on January 10
The food hygiene ratings
5 – hygiene standards are very good.
4 – hygiene standards are good.
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2 – some improvement is necessary.
1 – major improvement is necessary.
0 – urgent improvement is necessary.
