Food hygiene ratings handed to five Doncaster establishments - one requires major improvement.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Mehana Vitosha at 3 Highfield Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on February 13

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Crown Inn at Doncaster Road, Barnburgh, Doncaster; rated on January 29

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Planet Pizza at 69-75 Main Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Jade House at 49 Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on January 31

• Rated 1: Fresh Shawarma at 3 Copley Road, Doncaster; rated on January 10

The food hygiene ratings

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is necessary.