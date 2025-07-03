Food hygiene ratings handed out to two establishments in Doncaster

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Old School Bistro & Tearoom, at High Street, Arksey, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 28, meaning standards are generally satisfactory.

And Dower House Restaurant, at Market Place, High Street, Bawtry, was given a score of two on May 28, meaning the business needs to make some improvements to their food safety and hygiene standards.

Of Doncaster's 518 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 390 (75 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.