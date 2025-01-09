Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster takeaways - one requires major improvement
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Mirchi, at Marshland Road, Moorends, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 4.
And Harry's Fish Bar, at Warmsworth Road, Balby, was given a score of one on December 4.
Of Doncaster's 307 takeaways with ratings, 179 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.
The food hygiene ratings:
5 – very good
4 – good
3 – generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is necessary
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.