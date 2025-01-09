Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster takeaways - one requires major improvement

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:51 GMT
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Mirchi, at Marshland Road, Moorends, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 4.

And Harry's Fish Bar, at Warmsworth Road, Balby, was given a score of one on December 4.

Of Doncaster's 307 takeaways with ratings, 179 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.

Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster takeaways - one requires major improvement.

The food hygiene ratings:

5 – very good

4 – good

3 – generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is necessary

