Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster takeaways - one needs some improvement

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 2nd May 2025, 11:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Mozza Prime, at 13 St Davids Drive, Cusworth, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 27.

And Jade House, at 49 Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster was given a score of two on March 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of Doncaster's 311 takeaways with ratings, 184 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster takeaways.Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster takeaways.
Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster takeaways.

The hygiene ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is necessary

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice