Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster takeaways - one needs some improvement
Mozza Prime, at 13 St Davids Drive, Cusworth, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 27.
And Jade House, at 49 Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster was given a score of two on March 27.
Of Doncaster's 311 takeaways with ratings, 184 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
The hygiene ratings are:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is necessary
