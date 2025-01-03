Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster establishments - one receives a zero meaning urgent improvement is necessary
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Bay Horse, a pub, bar or nightclub at 9 High Street, Hatfield, was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.
And Fresh Shawarma, a takeaway at Copley Road was given a score of zero.
Food hygiene ratings:
5: Very good hygiene standards
4: Good hygiene standards
3: Generally satisfactory hygiene standards
2: Some improvement is necessary
1: Major improvement is necessary
0: Urgent improvement is required
