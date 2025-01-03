Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster establishments - one receives a zero meaning urgent improvement is necessary

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 11:58 GMT
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Bay Horse, a pub, bar or nightclub at 9 High Street, Hatfield, was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.

And Fresh Shawarma, a takeaway at Copley Road was given a score of zero.

Food hygiene ratings:

Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster establishments - one receives a zero meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

5: Very good hygiene standards

4: Good hygiene standards

3: Generally satisfactory hygiene standards

2: Some improvement is necessary

1: Major improvement is necessary

0: Urgent improvement is required

