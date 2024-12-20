Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Market Place Ale House, at 21 Market Place, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 14.
And Whitbys Fish And Chip Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Leicester Avenue, Intake, Doncaster was also given a score of four on November 14.
A rating of four means hygiene standards are good.
