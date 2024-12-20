Food hygiene ratings given to two Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Market Place Ale House, at 21 Market Place, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 14.

And Whitbys Fish And Chip Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Leicester Avenue, Intake, Doncaster was also given a score of four on November 14.

A rating of four means hygiene standards are good.

