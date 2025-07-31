Food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Cafe Sol, Ayla Diner Ltd at 5-6 High Street, Doncaster; rated on June 25
• Rated 4: Pit Top Canteen at Unit 2, Eco Business Park, Eco Way, Dunscroft; rated on June 25
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Skellow Social Club Ltd at Flat At Skellow Grange Working Mens Club Saloon, 223 Skellow Road, Skellow; rated on June 25.
