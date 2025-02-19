Food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Doncaster Athletic Club at Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside; rated January 14
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Travellers Rest at Westgate, Tickhill; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Imperial Club and Brewery at The Imperial Club, 11 Cliff Street, Mexborough; rated February 6
