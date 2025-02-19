Food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 19th Feb 2025, 09:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Doncaster Athletic Club at Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside; rated January 14

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Travellers Rest at Westgate, Tickhill; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Imperial Club and Brewery at The Imperial Club, 11 Cliff Street, Mexborough; rated February 6

Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsDoncasterFood Standards AgencyTickhill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice