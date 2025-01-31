Food hygiene ratings given to seven Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa Drive Thru at Lakeside Village, Wilmington Drive, Lakeside; rated on January 22
• Rated 3: Cafe 89 at The Range, Arkwright Road, Off York Road, Doncaster; rated on January 14
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Boat Inn at Lower Sprotbrough, Nursery Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: J D Wetherspoon at 1 Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on January 21
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza Arden at 2a Jubilee Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Bella Pizza at 145 Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on January 21
• Rated 4: Subway at 32 Baxter Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 27
