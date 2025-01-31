Food hygiene ratings given to seven Doncaster establishments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Drive Thru at Lakeside Village, Wilmington Drive, Lakeside; rated on January 22

• Rated 3: Cafe 89 at The Range, Arkwright Road, Off York Road, Doncaster; rated on January 14

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Boat Inn at Lower Sprotbrough, Nursery Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: J D Wetherspoon at 1 Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on January 21

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Arden at 2a Jubilee Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Bella Pizza at 145 Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on January 21

• Rated 4: Subway at 32 Baxter Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 27

The food hygiene ratings are:

5: Very good hygiene standards

4: Good hygiene standards

3: Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2: Some improvement is necessary

1: Major improvement is necessary

0: Urgent improvement is required