Food hygiene ratings given to five Doncaster establishments - one requires major improvement
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Movida at 10 Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on June 24
• Rated 3: Sibella Shisha Bar (Upstairs) at 12 Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on June 24
• Rated 2: China Palace at 46-52 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on June 24
• Rated 1: Al-Basha at Shop At 55b, Copley Road, Doncaster; rated on June 24
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Askern Miners Welfare Club at Public House, Manor Way, Askern, Doncaster; rated on June 24.
The food hygiene ratings are:
1 - Major Improvement Necessary: Major improvements are needed in hygiene standards.
0 - Urgent Improvement Required: Urgent and immediate improvements are needed in hygiene standards.
5 - Very Good: Hygiene standards are excellent and fully comply with the law.
4 - Good: Hygiene standards are good and meet the required standards.
3 - Generally Satisfactory: Hygiene standards are satisfactory and meet the minimum legal requirements.
2 - Some Improvement Necessary: Hygiene standards need some improvement.
