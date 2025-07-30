New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: Movida at 10 Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on June 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Sibella Shisha Bar (Upstairs) at 12 Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on June 24

Food hygiene ratings given to five Doncaster establishments - one requires major improvement.

• Rated 2: China Palace at 46-52 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on June 24

• Rated 1: Al-Basha at Shop At 55b, Copley Road, Doncaster; rated on June 24

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Askern Miners Welfare Club at Public House, Manor Way, Askern, Doncaster; rated on June 24.

The food hygiene ratings are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 - Major Improvement Necessary: Major improvements are needed in hygiene standards.

0 - Urgent Improvement Required: Urgent and immediate improvements are needed in hygiene standards.

5 - Very Good: Hygiene standards are excellent and fully comply with the law.

4 - Good: Hygiene standards are good and meet the required standards.

3 - Generally Satisfactory: Hygiene standards are satisfactory and meet the minimum legal requirements.

2 - Some Improvement Necessary: Hygiene standards need some improvement.