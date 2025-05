Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 1: Addu's Indian Restaurant at 10 King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on September 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Food hygiene ratings given to 13 Doncaster establishments - two require major improvement.

• Rated 5: The Falcon at 12 Main Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Crown Inn at Doncaster Road, Barnburgh, Doncaster; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Woodlands Park Working Mens Club at Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on October 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Eagle and Child at 24 Main Street, Auckley, Doncaster; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: The White Hart at 12 Swan Street, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on September 17

• Rated 3: The Three Tuns at Old Scotch Spring Lane, Stainton, Doncaster; rated on September 13

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Kings Fish Bar at 54 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on October 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The New Lonsdale Chip Shop at 41 Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: Hot Stuff at Ground Floor, 1a Lazarus Court, Bradford Row, Doncaster; rated on October 4

• Rated 3: Chico's Pizza Woodlands Limited at 284 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on September 12

• Rated 3: Pizza Jim at 23 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on September 6

• Rated 1: Indian Flavours at 280 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on September 12