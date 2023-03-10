Food hygiene ratings given to 11 places to eat in or take away in Doncaster

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Starbucks at North Mall, Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: Milk & Honey at Christ Church, Thorne Road, Doncaster; rated on March 1

Inspectors visited 11 different venues

• Rated 5: Coffee Co at 90 King Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: KFC at 28-29 High Street, Doncaster; rated on January 24

• Rated 2: Centerplate UK Limited at Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on February 2

• Rated 2: Keepmoat Stadium at Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on February 2

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Black Bull at 12 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: The White Hart Hotel at Market Place, Silver Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on February 28

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Cream Hut @ Costcutter at 1 Centrix Business Park, Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Yang City at 96 Warmsworth Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Chips Stop at 54 Miller Lane, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on February 28