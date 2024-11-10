Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Doncaster establishments - one needs major improvements.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 30-31 Baxter Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: The Old School Bistro & Tearoom at High Street, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: The Grumpy Goat Coffee House at 22 Wood Street, Doncaster; rated on October 29

• Rated 5: Elior @ Maersk Doncaster at Westmoor Park, Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on October 28

• Rated 1: Masala Restaurant Bentley Doncaster Ltd at 9 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on October 3

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Slug and Lettuce at 53-54 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 31

• Rated 3: Black Bull Inn at High Levels Bank, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on October 3

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Browns at the Buttercross at 8 Market Place, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: New Wing Hing at 132 Wath Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on October 31

• Rated 3: Alverley Express BBQ house at Units 3 And 4, Springwell Lane, Balby, Doncaster; rated on October 3

Businesses get a rating from 5 to 0, meaning the following:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is necessary.