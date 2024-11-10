Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Doncaster establishments - one needs major improvements
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 30-31 Baxter Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: The Old School Bistro & Tearoom at High Street, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: The Grumpy Goat Coffee House at 22 Wood Street, Doncaster; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: Elior @ Maersk Doncaster at Westmoor Park, Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on October 28
• Rated 1: Masala Restaurant Bentley Doncaster Ltd at 9 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on October 3
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Slug and Lettuce at 53-54 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 31
• Rated 3: Black Bull Inn at High Levels Bank, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on October 3
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Browns at the Buttercross at 8 Market Place, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on November 4
• Rated 5: New Wing Hing at 132 Wath Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on October 31
• Rated 3: Alverley Express BBQ house at Units 3 And 4, Springwell Lane, Balby, Doncaster; rated on October 3
Businesses get a rating from 5 to 0, meaning the following:
5 – hygiene standards are very good.
4 – hygiene standards are good.
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2 – some improvement is necessary.
1 – major improvement is necessary.
0 – urgent improvement is necessary.
