Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Doncaster establishments - one needs major improvements

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 10th Nov 2024, 08:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 30-31 Baxter Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 31

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Old School Bistro & Tearoom at High Street, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on October 31

Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Doncaster establishments - one needs major improvements.Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Doncaster establishments - one needs major improvements.
Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Doncaster establishments - one needs major improvements.

• Rated 5: The Grumpy Goat Coffee House at 22 Wood Street, Doncaster; rated on October 29

• Rated 5: Elior @ Maersk Doncaster at Westmoor Park, Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on October 28

• Rated 1: Masala Restaurant Bentley Doncaster Ltd at 9 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on October 3

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Slug and Lettuce at 53-54 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 31

• Rated 3: Black Bull Inn at High Levels Bank, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on October 3

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Browns at the Buttercross at 8 Market Place, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on November 4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: New Wing Hing at 132 Wath Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on October 31

• Rated 3: Alverley Express BBQ house at Units 3 And 4, Springwell Lane, Balby, Doncaster; rated on October 3

Businesses get a rating from 5 to 0, meaning the following:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is necessary.

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyCosta Coffee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice