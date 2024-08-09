Flood Technology Group founder named as a finalist in 2024 Environment 100 awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flood Technology Group founder Andrew Parker is a finalist in the 2024 Environment 100, which recognises the trailblazers, innovators and visionaries who are driving forward environmental sustainability in the UK.

2024 Environment 100 is a a prestigious list that celebrates the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations dedicated to creating a greener and more sustainable future. The winners will be recognised at the Environmental Services & Solutions Expo at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on 11 September.

Andrew, who is based at Great Heck, was inspired to design the Flood Adaptive Platform, a unique sensor-activated, mechanical jack system with a proven ability to lift modular buildings, mobile homes and other infrastructure above rising flood water, after witnessing the devastation that flooding caused to his friends and family.

Andrew, whose background is in domestic construction, has spent the last decade honing his ideas and testing his products, working with experts at the University of Hull’s Flood Innovation Centre, the University of Liverpool and the HR Wallingford hydraulics research laboratory near Oxford. This demonstrated that the Flood Adaptive Platform he has created is safe and highly effective. It has since been successfully applied to both modular buildings and mobile homes, but has the potential to protect a vast range of property and infrastructure across many different sectors, from utilities and energy to commercial and transportation.

Last year, Andrew used his expertise to form Flood Technology Group, an association of companies that has rapidly become a leading authority in the field of flood technology. Soon after, Flood Technology Group worked with the owner of a holiday park in Warwickshire to create the first fully flood adaptive holiday lodges in the world.

In June of this year, Flood Technology Group announced that it’s working in partnership with Flood Technology Manufacturing (FTM) to make its Flood Adaptive Platform for holiday lodges and mobile homes available to tourism businesses across the UK and beyond, helping them to future-proof their operations against the increasing flood risk posed by climate change.

After hearing of his award nomination, Andrew said: “I didn’t even know that my colleagues in the Flood Technology Group had nominated me for this award, so it was a real surprise and a huge honour to learn that I’m a finalist. I’m very much looking forward to attending the awards ceremony next month.”

Simon Gilliland, Flood Technology Group’s Chief Executive, said: “Andrew is the very definition of an innovator and trailblazer, having conceived and designed the Flood Adaptive Platform, and then spent years building, honing and testing it. We’re absolutely delighted to see him recognised in this way and wish him the very best of luck for the awards ceremony in September.”