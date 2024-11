Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Leger Education Trust (Catering) at Askern Littlemoor Primary School, Alfred Road, Instoneville, Doncaster; rated on November 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Leger Education Trust (Catering) at Askern Moss Road Infant School, Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on November 11

Fives all round after food hygiene inspectors visit eight Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 30-31 Baxter Gate, Doncaster; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Zaytuna at 18-19 The Courtyard, High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Montra Cafe Bar at 18-19 The Courtyard, High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on November 6

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Mood Lounge at 44 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on November 7

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Franks Fish Shop at 228 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on November 11

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 1, 232 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on November 6