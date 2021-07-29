Find out how far  £14 million will go when you're buying business premises in Doncaster

Fisher German has sold Reeds Business Park, Merchant Way Trade Park and a separate 15,000 sq ft unit also in Merchant Way.

The sales show the rising potential of Doncaster for new and existing businesses to invest in the town.

The three were sold to separate investors in off-market transactions for a combined total of more than £14 million.

Merchant Way trade park alongside the home of online used car retailer Cazoo.

Reeds Business Park features 33 industrial units, 11 office suites and five storage containers which are currently let to 35 tenants.

Merchant Way trade park has 12 tenants over 13 units, including national retailers such as Screwfix,Toolstation, Arco and Plumbco, achieving an annual rent of £505,261.

The separate retail unit is currently home to online used car retailer Cazoo which has a long-term lease on the property.

Ben Flint, of Fisher German, said that the sales show the strong appetite for industrial investments across the region.

He said: “We are very pleased to complete on three off-market transactions in close succession, achieving over the guide price for each one.

“All three are good quality investments with potential for rental growth based in popular areas, with a strong list of tenants including some household names “The sales highlight the demand for multi-let industrial and trading estates across South Yorkshire,