Fighting the housing crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While over 1.2 million people sit on the waiting list for affordable housing, thousands of derelict and empty properties sit neglected in local communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These eyesores could become homes, but it takes action to make this happen. That’s where UK Housing Club CIC, a non-profit organisation, comes in.

We’re on a mission to transform these forgotten properties into affordable homes, giving families a safe place to live while easing the growing housing crisis. But we can’t do this alone—we need your support to make it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By becoming a regular donor, you’ll be part of a community-driven effort to tackle this issue head-on. Your contributions will help us:

UK Housing Club cic

Purchase and renovate derelict properties.Partner with local trade schools to provide young people with on-site experience in the building trade.Deliver affordable homes rented at local council rates, saving families hundreds of pounds every month.For families, this means more money to spend on essentials and relief from the constant worry of skyrocketing private rents. For the community, it means a better, greener environment as we reuse existing spaces instead of building on untouched land.

We’re kicking off our project and need your help to showcase how this innovative approach can make a real difference. Every £1 counts, and together, we can create real change.

Follow us on Facebook at @ukhousingclubcic to learn more and become a regular donor today. Let’s work together to reduce the waiting list and transform lives—one home at a time.

Join the Club. Change Lives.