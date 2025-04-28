"Fantastic” opening weekend success for Doncaster Corn Exchange after £5 million facelift

The Grade II listed building has undergone a major £5m revamp which was completed in November 2024. Now open to the public, it’s currently home to five new retailers and a fully licensed bar and cafe, with further traders set to open soon.

Commenting on the opening, Michell Hobson, leasing manager at Market Asset Management, which runs Doncaster Market estate, said: “We’re really pleased with the public's response to the Corn Exchange’s reopening.

"It has been a fantastic weekend to see so many people exploring the space and supporting the traders. Our new tenants are settling in well and it’s clear that people visiting the markets are proud to see this historic building brought back to life.”

“We have more exciting traders lined up to join us in the coming months, so anyone who has yet to express an interest should get in touch as soon as possible to secure a truly special retail unit in a spectacular building.”

The venue will host events including music performances and monthly indoor markets in the coming months, with the ‘Delicious Doncaster’ event taking place over the first May bank holiday weekend.

The Corn Exchange’s standard retail opening days will be Tuesday-Saturday. If you a business interested in letting one of the few remaining retail spaces, please contact [email protected]

