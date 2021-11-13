Fancy a job at Cactus Jacks? Doncaster Tex-Mex restaurant is recruiting

Yee-hah – here’s a chance to work at one of Doncaster’s most popular restaurants!

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 9:51 pm

Tex-Mex venue Cactus Jacks in Hallgate is currently recruiting staff for the Wild West restaurant.

A spokesman said: “Howdy folks!

“We have an exciting opportunity to join the Cactus Jacks family.

Cactus Jacks is on the lookout for new staff.

“We are looking for experienced waitresses/waiters/bar staff.

“If you are an enthusiastic, self motivated and driven individual and you think you would love to join the Cactus Jacks family, then send us a message."

Doncaster